The Richest Female Pop Stars of the '00s, Ranked by Net Worth (Several are Members of the Billionaire's Club!)

It’s a safe bet that everyone can easily name their favorite female pop star from the golden age of music in the ’00s. But do you also know who is the wealthiest?

Pop music soared to new heights as we moved into a new millennium in 2000, and we were introduced to an entirely new generation of stars.

Some of the musicians who defined the ’00s started laying a groundwork in the ’90s or even earlier. However, others were just getting started and have taken us on exciting journeys.

Of course, many of them are also still churning out amazing content all the way into 2024, and they don’t show signs of slowing down.

Music is a lucrative career, and that is evident when looking at the net worth of these musicians.

Curious to see just how much they have earned? We took a stroll down memory lane and rounded up some of the most prominent names from the ’00s. Based on their estimated net worth, we ranked them from lowest to highest.

What did we learn? Several pop stars of the era are members of the billionaire’s club today, and they’ve all amassed impressive fortunes. However, the top earner still beats out her closest competitor by about $600 million!

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the richest female pop stars of the 2000s…