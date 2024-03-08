Shawn Mendes Announces His Musical Comeback, Reveals First Performance & Teases New Album

Shawn Mendes is back!

It’s been nearly two years since the 25-year-old crooner cancelled his Wonder Tour and even longer since he dropped his last album. On Thursday (March 7), he confirmed to fans that he was ready to change that.

He shared news about his first live performance and teased details about another album that he has been working on.

Read more about Shawn Mendes’ musical comeback…

“It’s been a really long time since i last played live and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd,” Shawn wrote on Instagram. “I’ve missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much! 😮‍💨♥️”

He continued, teasing, “I’ve also been working on a new album and i can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there. eu te amo!!!!”

