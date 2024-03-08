Hulu Announces Premiere Date for 'The Kardashians' Season 5 - Watch the Teaser!

Get ready for the return of The Kardashians!

On Friday (March 8), Hulu debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the hit reality show – starring Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – and revealed when the new season will be premiering.

Keep reading to find out more…Season five of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, May 23.

As of right now, it’s unclear what the new season will cover, but in season four, fans saw as Kourtney announced that she was pregnant, Kim working on American Horror Story, and Khloe attempting to co-parent with ex Tristan Thompson.

If you missed it, Kim just recently landed another movie role.

The first four seasons of The Kardashians are available for streaming on Hulu now.