Kim Kardashian's Upcoming Thriller Movie Bought by Amazon

Kim Kardashian‘s upcoming movie has found its distributor!

The 43-year-old reality star will lead and produce a thriller, which currently does not have a title.

Kim has already appeared on screen in American Horror Story. She recently announced when the second part of season 12 will return!

On Monday (March 4), Deadline reported that Amazon MGM Studios has bought Kim‘s movie, which will be written by Natalie Krinsky.

Four other studios were in talks to purchase the film, per the outlet. Additionally, it has not been decided whether Kim‘s project will have a theatrical or streaming release.

No further casting details have been made public yet.

