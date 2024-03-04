Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 7:08 pm

Two 'Dune' Actors Were Cut from Part Two, 4 Stars Didn't Return At All

Continue Here »

Two 'Dune' Actors Were Cut from Part Two, 4 Stars Didn't Return At All

The movie Dune: Part Two is already a huge success in theaters and we’re learning some new details about cast members who were cut out of the movie.

Director Denis Villeneuve made a movie with a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes, but the original version was going to be much longer.

Sadly, we likely won’t ever see a director’s cut as Denis doesn’t believe in making them.

“I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead,” he told Collider. “Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out. I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It’s too painful. When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very severe in the editing room. I’m not thinking about my ego, I’m thinking about the movie. … I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me.”

Browse through the slideshow to see which actors didn’t return and the two actors who were cut from the movie…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros., Getty
Posted to: Dune, EG, Extended, Slideshow