Two 'Dune' Actors Were Cut from Part Two, 4 Stars Didn't Return At All

The movie Dune: Part Two is already a huge success in theaters and we’re learning some new details about cast members who were cut out of the movie.

Director Denis Villeneuve made a movie with a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes, but the original version was going to be much longer.

Sadly, we likely won’t ever see a director’s cut as Denis doesn’t believe in making them.

“I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead,” he told Collider. “Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out. I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It’s too painful. When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very severe in the editing room. I’m not thinking about my ego, I’m thinking about the movie. … I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me.”

