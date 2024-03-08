SZA Reveals Why She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

SZA is opening up about her decision to have her breast implants removed.

The 34-year-old “Kill Bill” singer appeared on former fashion designer and entrepreneur Mary Alice Haney and board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi‘s S.H.E MD podcast where she revealed that she had her breast implants removed after learning that she has a 53% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer because of her family history.

Keep reading to find out more…SZA also shared that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and her aunt had a mastectomy.

She admitted that she didn’t fully understand the risk at first until she attempted to get implants and then had to deal with fibrosis – which is the thickening and scarring of connective tissue — in her breasts.

“When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy,” SZA said. “And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone.”

She added, “I like seeing somebody spiritual about it, specifically the breast cancer situation and the marker before I had the results of the biopsy and all that, I had talked to somebody, because I was like, I got to figure out what’s going on in the higher realms…”

SZA went on to admit that she was supposed to Dr. Aliabadi before getting implants due to her higher risk of breast cancer, but “snuck and got it anyways.”

“I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for these fibrosis, for these lumps or whatever, I’m not supposed to be getting breast implants,” SZA explained.

Ultimately, SZA decided to get the implants removed because of her fibrosis.

“So basically, I put them in. They ended up hurting me,” SZA said. “I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I’m not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis like with tissue, whatever, and I didn’t feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now, they’re just my boobs.”

Over the years, SZA has been very open about the plastic surgery procedures she’s had done.