Aaron Taylor-Johnson Looks Suave in Black Suit at Giorgio Armani Photo Call in Madrid

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is looking handsome on the red carpet.

The 33-year-old Bullet Train actor was all smiles as he stepped out for the Acqua Di Gio by Giorgio Armani photo call on Thursday (March 7) in Madrid, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron, who is an ambassador for Acqua Di Gio, sported an all black suit for the event.

Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre was also in attendance at the photo call.

Aaron‘s appearance at the photo call comes a few weeks after he and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson stepped out for Giorgio Armani fashion show in Milan.

If you didn’t know, Aaron has a few films coming out soon, including May’s The Fall Guy and August’s Kraven the Hunter.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miguel Ángel Silvestre at the event…