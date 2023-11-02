Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's 'Fall Guy' Debuts Action-Packed Trailer - Watch Now!

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt‘s The Fall Guy trailer is here!

He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right? Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt, goes missing.

The film also stars Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and more. Be on the lookout for the movie, in theaters on March 1, 2024.