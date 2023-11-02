Green Day Announces 'The Saviors Tour' - Dates & Cities Revealed!

Green Day is hitting the road!

To celebrate the release of their new album Saviors, the rock band officially announced their upcoming tour, titled The Savior Tour, kicking off on May 30, 2024.

The tour will also be commemorating the 30th anniversary of their album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of their American Idiot album.

For the European leg of the tour, Green Day will be joined by Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace.

Green Day will then be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas while on tour in North America.

Fans can register now through Tuesday, Nov. 7 at GreenDay.com to get access to pre-sale tickets. The code will be sent out on the 7th at 3pm ET. General tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10am local time.

Green Day will be dropping their fourteenth studio album Saviors on January 19, 2024.

GREEN DAY ‘THE SAVIORS TOUR’ 2024 DATES:

May 30, 2024 – O Son Do Camiño – Monto Do Gozo, Spain

Jun 1, 2024 – Road to Rio Babel – Madrid, Spain

Jun 5, 2024 – LDLC Arena – Lyon-Décines, France w/ The Interrupters

Jun 7, 2024 – Rock im Park – Nürnberg, Germany

Jun 8, 2024 – Rock am Ring – Nürburgring, Germany

Jun 10, 2024 – Waldbühne – Berlin, Germany w/ Donots

Jun 11, 2024 – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – Hamburg, Germany – w/ Donots

Jun 15, 2024 – Greenfield Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland

Jun 16, 2024 – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura – Milan, Italy

Jun 18, 2024 – Accor Arena – Paris, France w/ The Interrupters

Jun 19, 2024 – Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands w/ The Hives & The Interrupters

Jun 21, 2024 – Emirates Old Trafford – Manchester, United Kingdom w/ Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Jun 23, 2024 – Isle of Wight Festival – Isle of Wight, UK

Jun 25, 2024 – Bellahouston Park – Glasgow, United Kingdom w/ Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Jun 27, 2024 – Marlay Park – Dublin, Ireland w/ Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Jun 29, 2024 – Wembley Stadium – London, United Kingdom w/ Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Jul 29, 2024 – Nationals Park – Washington, DC w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 1, 2024 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, Canada w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 3, 2024 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, Canada

Aug 5, 2024 – Citi Field – Queens, NY w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 7, 2024 – Fenway Park – Boston, MA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 9, 2024 – Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, PA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 10, 2024 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 13, 2024 – Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 15, 2024 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO w/ Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 17, 2024 – Target Field – Minneapolis, MN w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 20, 2024 – Azura Amphitheatre – Kansas City, KS w/ Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 22, 2024 – Great American Ballpark – Cincinnati, OH w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 24, 2024 – American Family Field – Milwaukee, WI w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 26, 2024 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC w/ Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 28, 2024 – Truist Park – Atlanta, GA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Aug 30, 2024 – Geodis Park – Nashville, TN w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 1, 2024 – PNC Park – Pittsburgh, PA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 4, 2024 – Comerica Park – Detroit, MI w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 7, 2024 – Coors Field – Denver, CO w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 10, 2024 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX w/ Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 11, 2024 – Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 14, 2024 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 18, 2024 – Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 20, 2024 – Oracle Park – San Francisco, CA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 23, 2024 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 25, 2024 – Providence Park – Portland, OR w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

Sep 28, 2024 – Petco Park – San Diego, CA w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid & The Linda Lindas

For more details, head to GreenDay.com.