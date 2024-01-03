Shawn Mendes Reflects on His Past Year, Reveals the Biggest Lesson He Learned in 2023

Shawn Mendes is looking back at the past year of his life in a new post after the New Year.

The 25-year-old musician shared a video of himself playing and singing, and opened up about mental health.

“I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain,” he shared in the first half of his post. “it felt so difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection but after a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the ‘right’ and the ‘wrong’ notes … i realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the ‘right’ notes BECAUSE of the ‘wrong’ notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i’ve learned to listen.”

Shawn continued, “The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life… not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i’m low there’s always something to hear.”

Fans have been waiting for new music from Shawn.

At the end of November, he co-starred in the music video for his song “Witness Me” with Jacob Collier and Stormzy, which was first recorded three years prior!

In June 2023, he returned to the stage in Canada to perform alongside his friend Ed Sheeran.