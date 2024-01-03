Benny Blanco Shares Cute New Photos of Girlfriend Selena Gomez!

Benny Blanco is giving fans a new glimpse into his romance with girlfriend Selena Gomez!

On Tuesday night (January 2), the 35-year-old music producer took to his Instagram Story to share a few super cute photos of the 31-year-old Only Murders In The Building actress.

Keep reading to find out more…

In one photo snapped by Benny, Selena has a smirk on her makeup-free face as she sits at at a table at what appears to be an outdoor restaurant.

In the second photo, Selena is giggling and has her hands covering her face.

Last month, Selena very casually revealed to fans that she and Benny had been quietly dating for the past six months. Since, the two have started sharing more photos of each other on social media.

Selena also recently opened up about her goals for a “healthy” relationship.

Keep scrolling to see the photos of Selena Gomez that Benny Blanco posted…