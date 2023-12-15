Selena Gomez Kisses New Boyfriend Benny Blanco in New Photos from Taylor Swift's Pre-Birthday Party

Selena Gomez is taking her relationship with Benny Blanco to another level!

The 31-year-old entertainer shared a series of photos from this past week during her time in New York City, where she was seen celebrating BFF Taylor Swift‘s birthday.

In an Instagram post shared late Thursday night (December 14), Selena shared two pics with her new man.

“New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍,” she captioned photos from the week.

The first photo is from Taylor‘s pre-birthday dinner on Tuesday night, followed by a cute group photo where Benny can be seen wrapping his arms around Selena, who had a big smile on her face.

Closing out the carousel of pics from her week in NYC is the photo of Selena and Benny sharing a kiss. See all the pics below!

Also included in the pics are celeb chef Jake Cohen and comedian Alex Edelman.

Selena confirmed she was dating Benny the week before, after a teaser for her holiday Selena + Chef episodes revealed she had a crush on someone.

It was then revealed that Selena and Benny, who is a well known as a music producer and songwriter, have been dating for six months now!

If you didn’t know, Selena and Benny have known each other for years. They’ve worked together on her songs “Same Old Love,” “Kill Em With Kindness” and her most recent, “Single Soon.”