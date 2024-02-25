Top Stories
Sun, 25 February 2024 at 9:43 pm

Demi Moore & Daughters Rumer & Scout Attend The Frankie Shop x Crosby Studios LA Pop-Up Installation Opening

Demi Moore poses with two of her daughters – Rumer and Scout – while stepping out for the opening celebration of the The Frankie Shop x Crosby Studios LA pop-up installation on Friday (February 23) in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old actress was also seen posing with Crosby Studios founder Harry Nuriev at the event, which features the installation “The Meeting Room.”

Also in attendance at the opening were Gabrielle Union, Alexandra Shipp, Dree Hemingway, Zelda Williams, Rainey Qualley, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Thirlby, Andrew Matarazzo, Marta Pozzan, Olivia Welch, Langley Fox and Kim Gordon.

The exhibit draws “inspiration from the powerful women of the post office age,” and “envisions a space that pays tribute to this bygone era. Capturing the moment before movers take away old office items, the installation features stacks of binders, monitors, office chairs, and a broken printer set against water coolers and fragmented walls.”

It also features The Frankie Shop’s latest collection of leather pieces, iconic separates, and many more exclusive items.

Demi is even starring in a new campaign, “The Frankie Shop Goes to Hollywood,” for the clothing brand. Check out photos on The Frankie Shop‘s Instagram HERE!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Demi Moore and others at the Frankie Shop x Crosby Studios installation…
Photos: BFA
Posted to: Alexandra Shipp, Andrew Matarazzo, Demi Moore, Dree Hemingway, Gabrielle Union, Josephine Skriver, Kim Gordon, Langley Fox, Marta Pozzan, Olivia Thirlby, Olivia Welch, Rainey Qualley, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Zelda Williams