Nick Offerman Blasts Homophobic Response to 'The Last of Us' at Independent Spirit Awards 2024

Nick Offerman is telling homophobes to back off.

At the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday (February 25), the 53-year-old actor won the award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted series for his role as Bill in The Last of Us.

Season 1, episode 3 of the HBO series saw Nick‘s character live through the show’s zombie apocalypse alongside his lover Frank, played by Murray Bartlett.

During his acceptance speech onstage, Nick took the opportunity to slam homophobic critics of the show.

“Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent,” he said. “Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that. It’s not a gay story it’s a love story, you asshole!”

Nick‘s comments were followed by a loud applause from the audience.

Watch Nick Offerman’s full acceptance speech here…