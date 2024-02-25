Normani Opens Up About Her Parents' Cancer Battles: 'This Is Bigger Than The Music'

Normani is speaking about her parents’ cancer battles.

The 27-year-old singer’s mom Andrea Hamilton was diagnoses with breast cancer when Normani was five. Andrea was cancer free for 19 years before it returned in October 2020.

In June 2023, Normani revealed that her dad Derrick Hamilton was diagnosed with cancer roughly a year after Andrea‘s second treatment.

The former Fifth Harmony member, whose debut solo album releases this year, recently recounted how she has handled her parents’ cancer battles amid her music career.

During a conversation with Who What Wear, Normani recalled what her thoughts were when she learned that both of her parents had cancer.

“F— all of this. This is bigger than the music. It’s bigger than what I’m trying to accomplish. This is life or death. All I wanted to do was be there for them,” she said.

Normani then explained how her music helped her Andrea and Derrick.

“Honestly, music got them through the cancer treatments,” she said. “I remember being on FaceTime with my mom while she was undergoing chemo and her asking me, ‘How’s the studio today? How’s the music coming?’”

The “Motivation” songstress added, “As hard as it was for me to not be with them as much as I wanted to, ultimately, pushing through made the circumstances of the last few years feel a bit lighter for my parents.”

Normani also reflected on how her relationship with her mom and dad has impacted her outlook on her life and career.

“It was in those moments with my parents that made me realize that I have an opportunity to make an impact in this lifetime,” she concluded.

