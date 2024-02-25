Milo Ventimiglia Gushes Over Wife Jarah Mariano, Says It Was Love at First Sight

Milo Ventimiglia is opened up about falling in love with his wife Jarah Mariano!

The 46-year-old actor stepped out for the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday (February 25), where he presented an award.

Before the awards show, Milo gushed about his wife while walking the carpet.

“When I saw my wife, I was always just like, ‘Oh no, she’s my wife,’” he shared with ET. “Right away, I just kinda knew.”

He added that their relationship has only gotten better after getting married in 2023.

“I think if anything, you know, you just got a partner that you’re gonna be there with, you’re gonna work with, you’re gonna find the joy [with],” Milo said. “And, you know, when pain hits you guys, you got to get through it together.”

