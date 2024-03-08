Top Stories
Fri, 08 March 2024 at 5:32 pm

Channing Tatum, January Jones, & More Step Out for Versace Icons Party in L.A.

Donatella Versace is hosting a star-studded party!

The fashion designer hosted celebrated Versace Icons with a cocktail party with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday night (March 7) in Los Angeles.

Guests in attendance included Channing Tatum, January Jones, Camila Alves McConaughey, and more.

The evening brought together icons who have made groundbreaking contributions to their profession and area of expertise, in celebration of their collective power.

We pulled together photos of more than 20 stars on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see all of the photos Versace Icons cocktail party…

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

Abigail Spencer

AnnaSophia Robb

Aurora James

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Camila Alves McConaughey

Channing Tatum

Clara McGregor

Coco Jones

Ella Balinska

January Jones

Jon Batiste

Kathy Hilton

Odell Beckham Jr

Precious Lee

Rumer Willis

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Simu Liu

Stella Maxwell

Storm Reid

Teyana Taylor

Tiffany Haddish

Victoria Monet

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the party!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Abigail Spencer, AnnaSophia Robb, Aurora James, Barbara Palvin, Camila Alves, Channing Tatum, Coco Jones, Dylan Sprouse, Ella Balinska, Extended, January Jones, Jon Batiste, Kathy Hilton, Odell Beckham Jr, Precious Lee, Rumer Willis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Stella Maxwell, Storm Reid, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish, Victoria Monet