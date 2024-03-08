Channing Tatum, January Jones, & More Step Out for Versace Icons Party in L.A.
Donatella Versace is hosting a star-studded party!
The fashion designer hosted celebrated Versace Icons with a cocktail party with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday night (March 7) in Los Angeles.
Guests in attendance included Channing Tatum, January Jones, Camila Alves McConaughey, and more.
The evening brought together icons who have made groundbreaking contributions to their profession and area of expertise, in celebration of their collective power.
Abigail Spencer
AnnaSophia Robb
Aurora James
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse
Camila Alves McConaughey
Channing Tatum
Clara McGregor
Coco Jones
Ella Balinska
January Jones
Jon Batiste
Kathy Hilton
Odell Beckham Jr
Precious Lee
Rumer Willis
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Simu Liu
Stella Maxwell
Storm Reid
Teyana Taylor
Tiffany Haddish
Victoria Monet
