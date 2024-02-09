Top Stories
'The Bear' Season 3 Premiere Date Set for Summer 2024

The Bear season 3 is officially coming soon!

If you didn’t know, the Emmy-winning FX and Hulu show premiered in 2022. Its second season aired in June 2023.

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, and Liza Colon-Zayas, are among the stars of The Bear slated to return for the third season.

On Friday (February 9) the premiere date for season 3 was revealed!

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX chairman John Landgraf announced that The Bear season 3 will premiere in June, per Variety.

Like the series’ previous two runs, season 3 will be a binge release.

The Bear is coming off 10 wins at the 2024 Emmys! It also scored multiple victories at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

If you missed it, Jeremy Allen White teased The Bear‘s new season!
Photos: Hulu
