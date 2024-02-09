Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Catches Up With Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce‘s ex Kayla Nicole is in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl this weekend, and she’s catching up with Patrick Mahomes‘ brother Jackson.

TMZ obtained photos of Kayla and Jackson at the High Limit Lounge at the Aria on Thursday night (February 8).

Read more about Kayla Nichole and Jackson Mahomes’ reunion…

While sources told the outlet that they weren’t planning on meeting up, Kayla and Jackson are said to have spent an hour together. Photos show that they appeared quite comfortable.

It’s a safe bet that Jackson is in Nevada ahead of the Super Bowl, which his brother is playing in on Sunday (February 11). The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kayla was close with many members of the Mahomes family while she was with Travis. However, she unfollowed Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes on social media after the breakup and explained why.

Now that she’s not dating a member of the Chiefs, Kayla revealed which NFL team is her favorite. She also revealed a new dating rule and addressed a major rumor about Travis.