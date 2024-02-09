Top Stories
Fri, 09 February 2024 at 7:44 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal, Manu Rios, Rami Malek, Emma Corrin & More Attend Cartier's Trinity100 Celebration in Paris

Jake Gyllenhaal, Manu Rios, Rami Malek, Emma Corrin & More Attend Cartier's Trinity100 Celebration in Paris

Lots of stars stepped out to help Cartier celebrate one hundred years of the Trinity icon!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Manu Rios, and cute new couple Rami Malek and Emma Corrin were just a few of the stars who attended Cartier’s event on Wednesday (February 7) at Petit Palais in Paris, France.

The event served as the finale of a week of celebrations. The Paris event featured an evening headlined by Sia, Labrinth, and Diplo, following a performance by dance collective La Horde.

The public can follow all three events on Cartier’s social media through the eyes of the Trinity ambassadors with a series of exclusive content that shares their experiences and their personal vision of this iconic piece of jewellery. An accompanying pop-up space in the Marais district allows guests to discover the new creations – including square, XL, and modular versions – while enjoying a Trinity-inspired patisserie menu.

Head inside to see all the stars who attended the event…

Keep scrolling to see more celebs who attended the event, in alphabetical order…

Brad Goreski at the Cartier event

Constance Jablonski at the Cartier event

Deva Cassel at the Cartier event

Emma Chamberlain at the Cartier event

Emma Corrin at the Cartier event

Isabelle Huppert at the Cartier event

Jackson Wang at the Cartier event

Jake Gyllenhaal at the Cartier event

Jeremy Pope at the Cartier event

Jisoo at the Cartier event

Manu Rios at the Cartier event

Marisa Abela at the Cartier event

Melanie Laurent at the Cartier event

Monica Bellucci at the Cartier event

Paul Mescal at the Cartier event

Rami Malek at the Cartier event

Sofia Coppola at the Cartier event

Sophie Wilde at the Cartier event

Ursula Corbero at the Cartier event

Vanessa Kirby at the Cartier event

Yara Shahidi at the Cartier event

Photos: Cartier
