Jake Gyllenhaal, Manu Rios, Rami Malek, Emma Corrin & More Attend Cartier's Trinity100 Celebration in Paris

Lots of stars stepped out to help Cartier celebrate one hundred years of the Trinity icon!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Manu Rios, and cute new couple Rami Malek and Emma Corrin were just a few of the stars who attended Cartier’s event on Wednesday (February 7) at Petit Palais in Paris, France.

The event served as the finale of a week of celebrations. The Paris event featured an evening headlined by Sia, Labrinth, and Diplo, following a performance by dance collective La Horde.

The public can follow all three events on Cartier’s social media through the eyes of the Trinity ambassadors with a series of exclusive content that shares their experiences and their personal vision of this iconic piece of jewellery. An accompanying pop-up space in the Marais district allows guests to discover the new creations – including square, XL, and modular versions – while enjoying a Trinity-inspired patisserie menu.

Brad Goreski

Constance Jablonski

Deva Cassel

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Corrin

Isabelle Huppert

Jackson Wang

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jeremy Pope

Jisoo

Manu Rios

Marisa Abela

Melanie Laurent

Monica Bellucci

Paul Mescal

Rami Malek

Sofia Coppola

Sophie Wilde

Ursula Corbero

Vanessa Kirby