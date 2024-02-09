Jake Gyllenhaal, Manu Rios, Rami Malek, Emma Corrin & More Attend Cartier's Trinity100 Celebration in Paris
Lots of stars stepped out to help Cartier celebrate one hundred years of the Trinity icon!
Jake Gyllenhaal, Manu Rios, and cute new couple Rami Malek and Emma Corrin were just a few of the stars who attended Cartier’s event on Wednesday (February 7) at Petit Palais in Paris, France.
The event served as the finale of a week of celebrations. The Paris event featured an evening headlined by Sia, Labrinth, and Diplo, following a performance by dance collective La Horde.
The public can follow all three events on Cartier’s social media through the eyes of the Trinity ambassadors with a series of exclusive content that shares their experiences and their personal vision of this iconic piece of jewellery. An accompanying pop-up space in the Marais district allows guests to discover the new creations – including square, XL, and modular versions – while enjoying a Trinity-inspired patisserie menu.
Brad Goreski
Constance Jablonski
Deva Cassel
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Corrin
Isabelle Huppert
Jackson Wang
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jeremy Pope
Jisoo
Manu Rios
Marisa Abela
Melanie Laurent
Monica Bellucci
Paul Mescal
Rami Malek
Sofia Coppola
Sophie Wilde
Ursula Corbero
Vanessa Kirby
Yara Shahidi