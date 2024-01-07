Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri Represent 'The Bear' at Golden Globes 2024

The stars of The Bear are hitting the red carpet.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach with partner Yelena Yemchuk, Abby Elliott, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Lionel Boyce were also in attendance.

Jeremy, Ayo, Abby, and Ebon are all nominated tonight for their roles in The Bear while the series is nominated in the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Ayo is wearing a custom Prada dress and Maison Boucheron jewelry.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of the stars at the awards show…