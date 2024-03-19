Shakira Finally Responds to Fan Theory About Gerard Pique Cheating Rumors

Shakira is speaking out in response to a fan theory about her breakup from ex Gerard Pique.

The singer split from the soccer player in June 2022 and just two months before the breakup was announced publicly, Shakira released her song “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro.

In the music video for the song, Shakira opened a refrigerator door and found Alejandro‘s head sitting on a plate.

Soon after the song was released, there was a rumor online about how Shakira discovered that Gerard was allegedly cheating on her. The theory went viral online with many fans believing it was true.

The theory was that Shakira has a particular type of strawberry jam that she likes, but Gerard didn’t like. When she returned home from a trip, the jar of jam was missing, “leading her to believe that someone else had entered their home while she was gone and eaten the jam,” according to People.

It was reported online that Shakira herself revealed the info, but there is no proof that she did.

Over a year later, Shakira is finally responding to the theory.

“Not true,” she told The Sunday Times when asked to confirm the story.

Shakira made more comments about her breakup in the interview.