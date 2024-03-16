Shakira Says She Put Her Career 'On Hold' for Ex Gerard Pique: 'There Was A Lot of Sacrifice for Love'

Shakira is looking back at her relationship with Gerard Pique.

The 47-year-old Colombian superstar and the 37-year-old former Spanish soccer player dated from 2011 to 2022 and share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

In a new interview, Shakira said that she put her career “on hold” because of Gerard and his career.

Keep reading to find out more…“For a long time I put my career on hold to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” Shakira told The Sunday Times.

“There was a lot of sacrifice for love,” she added.

In another recent interview, Shakira recalled finding out that Gerard had “betrayed” her through the press.

