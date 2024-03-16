Dr. Dre Had Three Strokes Following 2021 Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is opening up about his health.

If you didn’t know, the 59-year-old rapper and producer was hospitalized in 2021 due to a brain aneurysm.

In a new interview, Dr. Dre looked back at the health scare and revealed that he has since suffered three strokes.

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s just something that you can’t control that just happens, and during those two weeks I had three strokes,” Dr. Dre said on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine With James Corden.

While looking back at his hospitalization, Dr. Dre recalled waking up with a strange sensation behind his right ear that soon developed into “the worst pain.”

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital,’” Dr. Dre recalled. “So they took me to urgent care.”

Doctors then told Dr. Dre that he was in “serious” condition.

“Next thing you know, I’m blacking out. I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU,” Dr. Dre said. “I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and saying, “You don’t know how lucky you are.’”

When he asked doctors if there was anything he could have done to prevent the aneurysm from happening, Dr. Dre said, “Nobody could give me an answer.”

“I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health s–t. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy,” Dr. Dre said. “High blood pressure in Black men, that’s just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea, so you know, you have to keep your s–t checked.”

Dr. Dre went on to say that while he’s not sure if the health scare has caused him to make a “significant change” in his lifestyle, he did say “it definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure.”

“It’s crazy… knowing that I had no control over that,” Dr Dre added. “It’s just something that could happen out of the blue. You wake up and you go, ‘S–t. Okay, I’m here.’”

