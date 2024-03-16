Kaia Gerber Reveals The Famous Friend (& Former Co-Star) She Got Matching Tattoos With

Kaia Gerber is sporting some new ink!

While attending the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale on Thursday (March 14), the 22-year-old model and actress revealed that she and famous friend (who is someone she recently worked with) recently got matching tattoos.

Keep reading to find out more……And that famous friend is Ayo Edebiri! Kaia and Ayo, 28, starred together in the 2023 comedy Bottoms.

“It’s pretty fresh,” Kaia told E! News. “I went to see her on SNL and she did such a wonderful job. The next day, I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week, but she was like, ‘We’re getting tattoos.’”

“And whatever she says, I do,” Kaia added.

Despite the sharing the news, Kaia said that she isn’t ready to show off the ink just yet.

Also in the interview, Kaia joked that Ayo is “not speaking” to her right now after learning that Kaia and fellow Bottoms castmate Rachel Sennott will be reuniting for the new SNL 1975 movie.

“She is very upset,” Kaia said about Ayo. “I’m gonna have some reparations to do there.”

In another recent interview, Kaia shared some rare comments about boyfriend Austin Butler.