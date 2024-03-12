Finn Wolfhard, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Barth Feldman & More Cast In 'Saturday Night Live' Origin Movie

The cast of the upcoming SNL 1975 movie has just added three young stars to it’s ensemble!

It was announced on Tuesday (March 12) that Finn Wolfhard, Kaia Gerber and Andrew Barth Feldman have been cast in Saturday Night Live origin film, Deadline reports.

Find out who they’re playing inside…

Finn is set to portray an NBC page, Kaia will portray actress Jacqueline Carlin and Andrew will portray production assistant Neil Levy.

For those that don’t know, Jacqueline was married to original cast member Chevy Chase from 1976-1980. Find out who will play Chevy here!

SNL 1975 (working title) tells “the true story of what happened behind the scenes that night in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. It depicts the chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, counting down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’”

The movie is based on extensive interviews conducted by director/writer Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan, who spoke with all living cast members, writers and crew.

It was also recently announced that Nicholas Braun, Tommy Dewey and Nicholas Podany have joined the cast as well.

Nicholas Braun will portray Jim Henson, Tommy will play Michael O’Donoghue and Nicholas Podany will portray Billy Crystal.

In case you missed it, find out more casting for the upcoming movie!