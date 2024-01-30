Top Stories
Broadway legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

2 Actors Have Been Replaced in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

7 TV Shows Are Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Tue, 30 January 2024 at 1:55 pm

'SNL 1975' Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Lamorne Morris & More Join

'SNL 1975' Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Lamorne Morris & More Join

The cast of Sony Pictures’ upcoming movie, SNL 1975, is rounding out!

The Jason Reitman-directed movie will have actors playing real life individuals from the original opening night cast of Saturday Night Live.

Some of the stars who will be portrayed include Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Jim Belushi, Gilda Radner, and more.

SNL debuted on October 11, 1975, and the script is based on real life accounts of what happened that night.

Keep reading to see who is playing who…

