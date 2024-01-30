'SNL 1975' Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Lamorne Morris & More Join

The cast of Sony Pictures’ upcoming movie, SNL 1975, is rounding out!

The Jason Reitman-directed movie will have actors playing real life individuals from the original opening night cast of Saturday Night Live.

Some of the stars who will be portrayed include Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Jim Belushi, Gilda Radner, and more.

SNL debuted on October 11, 1975, and the script is based on real life accounts of what happened that night.

