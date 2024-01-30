Idris Elba Stars in His First Calvin Klein Campaign, Shot on the Streets of London

Idris Elba has joined the Calvin Klein family!

The 51-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor is starring in the fashion brand’s second installment of its Spring 2024 menswear campaign.

The campaign, photographed and directed by Mert Alas, was shot on the streets of London. It sees Idris modeling spring styles such as the Classic Trench Coat, Seersucker Full Zip Shirt Jacket, and Sateen Bomber Jacket.

Idris told People that he loves the brand’s plain white t-shirts.

“I think it’s just the fit,” he said. “There’s also the texture and comfort of it. For me, it’s the hem on the waist. I like it closer to the waistline. Like this wonderful Calvin Klein white tee, the sleeves should wrap just around the shoulders. That’s what makes a nice white tee.”

Idris’ campaign will roll out on @calvinklein social channels throughout the week, and images will appear on premium out-of-home placements around the globe.