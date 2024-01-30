Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick to Star in First Movie Together in 20 Years

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are working together again!

The married couple hasn’t acted alongside each other in 20 years, but they just signed on to star in the upcoming movie Connescence, written and directed by The King of Queens creator Michael J. Weithorn.

Deadline reports that Kevin will play “Stan Olszewski, a sharp, funny, but chronically underachieving security guard, who breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand (Sedgwick), a successful urologist married to brilliant former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand (Judd Hirsch). From this chance encounter grows a charged and dynamic friendship – first as late-night text sessions filled with humor and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives.”

The White Lotus actress Brittany O’Grady has also joined the cast.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script,” Kevin and Kyra said in a statement.

The couple has been married since 1988 and they appeared together in the movies Cavedweller and The Woodsman, both in 2004. In the time since, they’ve both directed each other in movies, but they haven’t yet reunited on screen.

Connescence is filming right now in and around Brooklyn, N.Y.