Adele Teases Something Is Coming on January 31!

Adele is teasing something!

The 35-year-old music superstar just shared a teaser clip on her Instagram, featuring a series of photos of herself posing, along with a quick shot of some blurry text: “31.01.2024,” suggesting something is dropping on Wednesday (January 31).

Fans are in a frenzy in the comments, although no one’s quite sure what she’s announcing yet.

Her fourth studio album, 30, arrived in November of 2021, including “Easy on Me,” “Oh My God” and “I Drink Wine.”

Just a few days ago, she revealed that she plans to tour whenever she drops new material.

If you missed it, Adele also explained the large gaps between her albums, and her policy on fame!