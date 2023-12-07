Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 6:29 pm

Adele Explains the Large Gaps Between Albums & Her Policy on Fame While Accepting Leadership Award

Adele Explains the Large Gaps Between Albums & Her Policy on Fame While Accepting Leadership Award

Adele delivered a heartfelt and confessional acceptance speech after being honored with The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2023 Women in Entertainment Gala on Thursday (December 7).

While onstage at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old “Easy On Me” hitmaker looked back on her career and opened up about what set her apart and helped her develop the global following that she has.

In the process, she explained the reason why she’s only released four albums during her career, which spans nearly two decades.

Head inside to see what Adele had to say…

“It feels like I only just arrived,” Adele admitted. “But upon writing this speech and reflecting a little bit and trying to work out what to say, I realized it’s actually been 17 years I’ve been a signed artist, which is kind of crazy.”

She continued, saying, “Sometimes I wonder within those 17 years if people think that I’m calculated, you know? When I disappear for years on end that I’m elusive and that I believe less is more.”

That’s not the case: “The real reason that I only have four albums, and I don’t think that many people know this… They might know that I have a child and that I’m a mom, but my son is 11 years old right now. If you do the math, that means that right at the height of 21 … I fell pregnant. To many that would be, and it was considered, career suicide. However, I always wanted to go against the grain.

“It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful and that perhaps just maybe I could be a hit both on and off the stage,” Adele said. “And you’ll never guess what: F-cking got away with it.”

The superstar credited her character for helping her develop the massive following she has, and she explained how it was developed by the women in her life from a very young age.

“My character as I’m sure you can tell just from the last minute I’ve been onstage has a roughness and a toughness to it. I trust no one and yet I’m completely fearless. I 100% got it from the women who raised me. As a child, you’re a sponge. You learn what you’re shown. My mother, my aunties, my grandmothers, they were all strong, loud, boisterous, loyal and cutthroat women like me,” she said, continuing to reveal similarities between them.

Adele also credited her teachers for helping to mold her.

Press play on the full speech below!

If you missed it, Adele recently revealed the movie and Broadway role that she would be interested in landing.

Just Jared on Facebook
1838050282
1838058562
1838161113
1838161115
1838164904
1838164912
1838171768
1838192609
1838192638
1838192639
1838193157
1838209377
1838209390
1838219898
1838219900
1838223002
1838240898

Photos: Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Posted to: Adele

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images