Adele Hints That She Will Tour for Her Next Album!

Adele might be going on tour again!

If you didn’t know, the 35-year-old singer has not organized a tour in about seven years.

In fact, back in 2017, Adele told fans that she may never tour again.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at… applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” she said during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand. “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Instead, she has held her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas since November 2022. The residency is set to conclude in June 2024.

It appears that Adele has bigger plans for the future, as she hinted that her next album will include a tour!

Keep reading to find out more…

Fan footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, captured the moment.

“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she said on stage during her show on Saturday night (January 27). “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

While the musician hasn’t announced any formal plans for an album to follow 2021′s Adele 30, we can’t wait to see what she has in store!

If you missed it, Adele explained the large gaps between her albums, and her policy on fame!