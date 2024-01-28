Will Taylor Swift Attend the Super Bowl? Find Out if Her Tour Schedule Allows It!

Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend is going to the Super Bowl!

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday (January 28).

Taylor has been present at every Chiefs playoff game so far, but her upcoming Eras Tour schedule could pose some problems for the Super Bowl.

The NFL’s biggest game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, Taylor‘s Eras Tour is set to resume its international shows when the “Wildest Dreams” singer heads to Asia and Australia the same month.

Taylor will perform in Tokyo, Japan on February 7, 8, 9, and 10.

She’ll then have a few days off before the tour picks up on February 16 in Melbourne, Australia.

So, while Taylor is free on the day of the Super Bowl, she will have to travel nearly 6,000 miles to make it to the game, which will start at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Her concert in Tokyo should end at around 10 p.m. local time.

Given that a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas takes 12 hours, Taylor will be able to arrive at 5 p.m. PT on the day before the Super Bowl.

If the pop star departs in a timely fashion, she will make it to Las Vegas to support Travis with plenty of time to spare!

