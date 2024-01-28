Tom Selleck Talks 'Blue Bloods' Ending, Reveals If He's Ready to Say Goodbye

Tom Selleck is opening up about the upcoming end of his long-running series Blue Bloods!

The 78-year-old actor has been playing the patriarch of the Reagan family, Frank Reagan, since the show first premiered in 2010.

Ahead of the show’s 14th and final season, the actor shared his thoughts on the CBS police drama ending.

“CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it,” he shared with TV Insider. “The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas.”

“I’m not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work,” Tom added. “Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I’m older, but so what? I want work as long as they’ll have me.

Tom even shared what makes him the most proud about working on the show.

“Playing a flawed but strong father. On television and commercials, Dad is usually the idiot. It’s not my mission on the show, but the by-product is an example of an important patriarch to the family. That’s getting rarer in our culture,” he said.

Blue Bloods returns on February 16th with the first ten episodes of season 14. The remaining episodes will then air in the fall.

