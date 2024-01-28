Taylor Swift Embraces Travis Kelce on Field After Chiefs Clinch Super Bowl 2024 Appearance - Watch the Clip!

Taylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce‘s 2024 Super Bowl run with the Kansas City Chiefs!

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s (January 28) AFC Championship game in Baltimore, Md.

After the game, players’ friends and family members were invited on the field to partake in the postgame celebrations.

Taylor, who has been present at every Chiefs playoff game this year, shared a sweet moment with Travis!

In a video posted by CBS, the “Maroon” singer can be seen giving her boyfriend a hug and a kiss.

Life is good for Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/Pdogmhg6pg — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

