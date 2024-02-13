Tue, 13 February 2024 at 12:33 pm
Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Both Made Rare Comments About Their Relationship
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been romantically linked since December 2021, but have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, apart from some red carpet appearances over the years.
Now, this week, they were both asked about their relationships in separate interviews and we’re bringing you both of the responses.
Keep reading to find out more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber