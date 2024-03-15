Top Stories
Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 10:14 am

Kristen Wiig Joins Ricky Martin, Kaia Gerber, & More at 'Palm Royale' Premiere in Beverly Hills!

Kristen Wiig is stepping out for the premiere of her new Apple TV+ comedy series!

The 50-year-old Emmy-nominated actress joined co-stars Kaia Gerber, Ricky Martin, Allison Janey at the premiere of Palm Royale on Thursday (March 14) held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Amber Chardate Robinson, Carol Burnett, Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, Josh Lucas, Julia Duffy, Leslie Bibb, and Rick Cosnett.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the synopsis: “Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.”

Palm Royale premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 20. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kaia is wearing an Alaia dress. Leslie is wearing a Rodarte dress and carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

Click through the gallery for 40+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
