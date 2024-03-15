Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Boyfriend Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie is a mom!

On Friday (March 15), the 20-year-old “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, announced that she and boyfriend Le Vaughn recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn named their baby girl Kali Love.

The new mom shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram Story while sharing a black and white photo of herself in a hospital bed while Kali cuddles up on her chest.

Bhad Bhabie announced back in December 2023 that she and Le Vaughn were having a baby.

In a recent interview, Bhad Bhabie opened up about preparing for motherhood.

Congrats to the new parents!

