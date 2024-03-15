Top Stories
Fri, 15 March 2024 at 10:45 am

Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Boyfriend Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Boyfriend Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie is a mom!

On Friday (March 15), the 20-year-old “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, announced that she and boyfriend Le Vaughn recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Keep reading to find out more…Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn named their baby girl Kali Love.

The new mom shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram Story while sharing a black and white photo of herself in a hospital bed while Kali cuddles up on her chest.

Bhad Bhabie announced back in December 2023 that she and Le Vaughn were having a baby.

In a recent interview, Bhad Bhabie opened up about preparing for motherhood.

If you’re curious, you can learn more about Le Vaughn here.

Congrats to the new parents!

Keep scrolling to see the photo Bhad Bhabie posted…

