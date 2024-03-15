Formula 1 Shakeups Are Possible - 9 Drivers' Contracts Are Up After 2024 Season

The 2024 F1 season is currently underway, with two races in the books!

Formula 1‘s latest season kicked off with a set of 20 drivers on the track, but there are set to be some changes coming at the end of the season.

As previously revealed, Carlos Sainz will be leaving Scuderia Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton will be leaving the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to join Ferrari.

There are also several other drivers whose contracts are up after the 2024 season, leaving them available to move to another team!

We have done the research for you and gathered up all of the Formula 1 drivers who will be free agents for the 2025 season.

Keep reading inside to find out which F1 drivers’ contracts are up after 2024…