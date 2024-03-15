'Squid Game' Actor Oh Yeong-Su Sentenced in Sexual Misconduct Case

Oh Yeong-su is heading to prison.

Back in November 2022, the 79-year-old actor – best known for playing Player 001 on Netflix’s Squid Game – was indicted on sexual misconduct charges in Suwon, South Korea.

On Friday (March 15), Oh received his sentence.

Keep reading to find out more…Oh will spend up to eight months in prison – and the sentence will be suspended for two years – and is also required to attend a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program, Reuters confirmed.

Oh was charged over a 2017 incident where he allegedly hugged and kissed a woman on her cheek without her consent.

Following his sentencing, Oh once again denied that he was responsible for the misconduct and said that he would be appealing his conviction.

Womenlink – a women’s rights group in South Korea – welcomed the ruling and urged Oh to apologize to the alleged victim.

“The defendant resembles other offenders of sexual violence in theatre in the past who tried to cover up their sexual violence as ‘favour’ and ‘friendship’,” the group posted on Twitter.

Last month, Netflix teased season two of Squid Game.