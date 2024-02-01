Top Stories
Thu, 01 February 2024 at 10:03 am

'Squid Game' Season 2 First Look Revealed By Netflix, Stills & Video Tease What's to Come for Gi-hun!

'Squid Game' Season 2 First Look Revealed By Netflix, Stills & Video Tease What's to Come for Gi-hun!

The first look at season two of Squid Game is finally here!

Returning from season one are Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as Front Man, and Gong Yoo as the Recruiter.

Season one debuted to massive success on Netflix, becoming the most watched series in the streamer’s history.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis for season one: A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?

Netflix also debuted a short clip from season 2 in their Netflix 2024 teaser slate video. If you scroll to 2:45, you can watch. “I will find you. No matter what it takes,” Gi-hun says in the clip.

See the clip below, and see the new stills in the gallery.
squid game season 2 images 01
squid game season 2 images 02
squid game season 2 images 03
squid game season 2 images 04

Photos: Netflix
