Top Stories
Celebrities Who Will Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl 2024 (Taylor Swift Is Far From Alone!)

Celebrities Who Will Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl 2024 (Taylor Swift Is Far From Alone!)

Justin Timberlake Seemingly Shades Britney Spears Following Her Apology

Justin Timberlake Seemingly Shades Britney Spears Following Her Apology

Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Margot Robbie 'Is Not Getting Enough Credit' for 'Barbie,' &amp; It All Comes Down to 1 Scene For Him

Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Margot Robbie 'Is Not Getting Enough Credit' for 'Barbie,' & It All Comes Down to 1 Scene For Him

Jeremy Allen White Meets With J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica, Sparking Collaboration Questions (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White Meets With J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica, Sparking Collaboration Questions (Exclusive)

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 10:25 am

'Bridgerton' Season 3 First Look Clip Features Moment Between Penelope & Colin - Watch Now!

Continue Here »

'Bridgerton' Season 3 First Look Clip Features Moment Between Penelope & Colin - Watch Now!

A first look clip from Bridgerton season 3 is finally here, and it features Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) sharing a moment!

Here’s the synopsis for season 3: Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

We’ve included previously released stills in the gallery of this post, along with the clip below.

In addition, one cast member for Bridgerton season 3 has been replaced!

Keep reading to see who is exiting Bridgerton for season 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 01.
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 02.
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 03.
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 04.
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 05
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 06
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 07
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 08
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 09
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 10
bridgerton season 3 debut clip 11

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Bridgerton, Luke Newton, Netflix, nicola coughlan, Television