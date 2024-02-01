Luann de Lesseps Reveals Why She's Into Dating Younger Guys

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about her love life.

The 58-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum discussed dating and romance on the Tamron Hall Show.

During the conversation, she spoke of finding a “true partner” in his late 30s or 40s, saying that older men are “challenged” in the bedroom.

“So right now, all the 40-year-olds, the 30, 40-year-olds, are up into my stuff, if I can say that,” she said.

“The 50-year-olds are like, ‘Oh damn, I’m 50. I need a 20-year-old.’ The 60-year-olds are a little challenged, you know what I mean, down in that department.”

“And the 70-year-olds just want to have a good time all day long,” she added.

“So it’s really from the 40s … you know, late [30s], 40s, for me, is my sweet spot,” she concluded, adding she’s not opposed to seeing a “young 50-year-old.”

Luann says she’s “kind of a cougar” because she “grew up with six brothers and sisters and four older brothers…so I’m very comfortable with men. I love men, I love flirting.”

She was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, until he filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage. She met Jacques Azoulay, whom she dated for four years before they split in 2013. She later met businessman Tom D’Agostino, marrying him in 2016 before it ended after seven months.

