Netflix Releases Full 2024 TV Slate: Tons of Fan Favorites Are Returning Including 'Emily in Paris,' 'Squid Game,' 'Selling Sunset,' 'The Diplomat' & More!

Netflix has officially announced their full TV slate for 2024…and they’re promising a ton of new content this year!

We now officially know which series will be returning this year, and we’ve gathered up everything that has been released in one easy to read list.

Keep reading to find out more…

FEBRUARY RELEASES

⬥ One Day – On Netflix February 8

⬥ Love Is Blind S6 – On Netflix February 14 (Releasing Weekly)

⬥ The Vince Staples Show – On Netflix February 15

⬥ Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 – On Netflix February 15

⬥ Ready, Set, Love – On Netflix February 15

⬥ Rhythm + Flow Italy – On Netflix February 19 (episodes 1-4) + February 26 (episodes 5-7) + March 4 (episode 8)

⬥ Avatar: The Last Airbender – On Netflix February 22

⬥ Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 – On Netflix February 23

⬥ The Mire: Millennium – On Netflix February 28

MARCH RELEASES

⬥ The Gentlemen – On Netflix this March

⬥ The Netflix Slam – On Netflix March 3

⬥ Hot Wheels Let’s Race – On Netflix March 4

⬥ Full Swing S2 – On Netflix March 6

⬥ Supersex – On Netflix March 6

⬥ The Signal LS – On Netflix March 7

⬥ Young Royals S3- On Netflix March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale)

⬥ Girls5eva S3 – On Netflix March 14

⬥ 3 Body Problem – On Netflix March 21

⬥ Is It Cake? S3 – On Netflix March 29

LATER THIS YEAR

⬥ Ripley – On Netflix April 4

⬥ The Upshaws Part 5 – On Netflix April 18

⬥ A Man in Full – On Netflix this Spring

⬥ Buying Beverly Hills S2 – On Netflix this Spring

⬥ Bridgerton S3 – On Netflix May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2)

⬥ That ‘90s Show S2 – On Netflix this Summer

⬥ The Green Glove Gang S2- On Netflix this Summer

⬥ Arcane S2 – On Netflix this November

COMING IN 2024

⬥ American Primeval

⬥ Another Self S2

⬥ Anthracite

⬥ The Asunta Case

⬥ The Believers

⬥ Black Doves

⬥ Bodkin

⬥ Cobra Kai S6

⬥ Crooks S1

⬥ Dead Boy Detectives

⬥ The Decameron

⬥ The Diplomat S2

⬥ Echoes of the Past

⬥ Élite S8 (Final Season)

⬥ El Eternauta

⬥ Emily in Paris S4

⬥ The Empress S2

⬥ Eric

⬥ Exploding Kittens

⬥ Furies

⬥ Heartstopper S3

⬥ Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1

⬥ The Helicopter Heist

⬥ Jentry Chau vs The Underworld

⬥ Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

⬥ LaLiga 24

⬥ Love Is Blind Germany S1

⬥Love Is Blind UK S1

⬥ The Madness

⬥ Mo S2

⬥ Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

⬥ The Night Agent S2

⬥ Nightmares and Daydreams

⬥ No Good Deed

⬥ One Hundred Years of Solitude

⬥ Our Living World

⬥ Our Oceans

⬥ Outer Banks S4

⬥ Outlast S2

⬥ The Perfect Couple

⬥ Perfect Match S2

⬥ Rhythm + Flow S2

⬥ Selling Sunset S8

⬥ Senna

⬥ Sprint

⬥ Squid Game S2

⬥ Supacell

⬥ Sweet Tooth S3

⬥ Terminator: The Anime Series

⬥ Thank You, Next

⬥ To Kill A Monkey S1

⬥ The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3

⬥ The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)

⬥ Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4

⬥ Unstable S2

⬥ Untitled Erin Foster Show

⬥ Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music Series

⬥ Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy Series

⬥ Vikings: Valhalla S3