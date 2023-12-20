Top Stories
Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Wed, 20 December 2023 at 1:42 pm

'Outer Banks' Season 4 - 8 Cast Members Expected to Return!

Continue Here »

'Outer Banks' Season 4 - 8 Cast Members Expected to Return!

Outer Banks is coming back!

After Season 3 of the hit series debuted in February of 2023 on Netflix, producers confirmed at Poguelandia, an Outer Banks fan event, that the show would continue for a fourth season.

In the series, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

While there is no premiere date for the fourth season of the show just yet, we already know who is likely to return for Season 4!

Find out which stars are returning for Outer Banks Season 4…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: austin north, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Outer Banks, Rudy Pankow, Slideshow, Television