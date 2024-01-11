'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different: 5 Actors Expected to Return, 5 Stars Leaving, 6 New Leads Announced

The Night Agent is one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time and its coming back for a second season, likely sometime in 2024.

Showrunner Shawn Ryan has revealed that the cast will look very different in season two as the storyline will follow a new case.

“In a Season 2, if we do one, I think it would be a whole new location with a whole new set of problems, and a small number of characters from Season 1 would be part of that, but mostly new characters would be surrounding them. And then, that would tell a one-season story,” Shawn told Collider.

There are five actors from the first season who are expected to return, five actors we know won’t be back (including a surprising one!), and now six actors have been announced to join the show.

Browse through the slideshow to see the cast for season two…