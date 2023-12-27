Wed, 27 December 2023 at 9:13 am
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Cast: 9 Stars Return, 3 Fan Favorites Join Cast!
Fans are anxiously awaiting the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, and while we wait, Netflix confirmed some details!
The streaming service confirmed that 9 stars will be back for season 4 and 3 stars are joining the cast.
Keep reading for all the details we have so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Netflix Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, The Umbrella Academy, Umbrella Academy