'The Traitors' Trailer Showcases a Suspenseful New Season - Watch Now!

The new season of The Traitors is just a few weeks away, and we’re bringing you the trailer for the competition reality show!

Hosted once again by Alan Cumming, the season’s first three episodes will be available to stream Friday, January 12 on Peacock and then will debut weekly on Thursdays.

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The season two cast list is below:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (FMR Speaker of the UK House of Commons)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Fashion Entrepreneur)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge)

