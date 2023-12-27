Winnie Harlow Supports Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma at NBA Game

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are still going strong, and she absolutely slayed while attending his NBA game this week!

The 29-year-old supermodel was seen court side at the Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards basketball game on Tuesday evening (December 26) in Washington, DC. She was there to support Kyle, who plays for the Washington Wizards.

Unfortunately, the Wizards lost 127-119. Kyle scored 17 of those points for his team!

If you don’t know, Winnie and Kyle were first linked back in 2020. In the summer of 2021, a report emerged that they actually had split up. By December 2021, they were back together.

Our last photos of them together are from June of this year.

Browse through the gallery to see Winnie Harlow slaying court side at her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma’s NBA game…