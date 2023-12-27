Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph & Wife Jenna Expecting Third Child!

Tyler Joseph is going to be a dad again!

The 35-year-old Twenty One Pilots frontman and wife Jenna, 30, revealed they’re expecting a third child together with a Christmas photo on Instagram showcasing their two daughters, Rosie Robert, 3, and Junie Belle, 19 months.

“Merry christmas from the joseph’s… all 5 of us ;),” Tyler captioned the post showing the family standing in front of a Christmas tree while wearing holiday ensembles.

His bandmate Josh Dun jokingly commented: “My adoption papers went through?”

“Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna +bellybaby April 2024,” Jenna captioned her own Instagram post, which included a cute shot of the family on the beach.

The pair welcomed their first child, Rosie Robert, on February 9, 2020, after Tyler announced they were expecting while performing at Lollapalooza Berlin in September 2019. Junie Belle was born on April 8, 2022. Congratulations to the happy family!

